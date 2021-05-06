Two hospice and palliative providers integrate to form one group

VALDESE/LENOIR (May 6, 2021) — Effective May 1, Burke Hospice & Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care officially integrated to become one provider.

The name for the new organization will be released in June.

In October 2020, leadership from the two separate organizations informed staff of the intent to integrate. The separate board of directors from each organization approved the decision.

Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care CEO Cathy Swanson will serve as the CEO of the new organization. She has served as the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care CEO for 31 years.

“The vision for the collaborative partnership is to integrate two like-minded community-owned hospice and palliative medicine providers in order to have a greater impact on serious illness and end-of-life care in the communities served,” Swanson said.

Since the announcement of the intent to merge last fall, leadership from both organizations have partnered to develop an integration plan, which will take place over the next 12 to 18 months. Some departments have already begun the integration process, Swanson said.

There are no plans to close any of the locations or have a reduction in force, she added.

For the time being, referral and admission processes at the two locations will remain the same and patient care will continue at the same level of excellence.

“The transition will be seamless for our patients and families,” Swanson said. “Both organizations have a long history of outstanding patient care and that won’t change. We are excited about the future of our new organization and to be the leader in community-based palliative medicine and hospice care for this area.”

The Burke office can be reached at 828.879.1601 and the Caldwell office can be reached at 828.754.0101.

Press Release courtesy of Kerri L. McFalls

Business Development Manager

Burke Hospice & Palliative Care