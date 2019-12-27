Two Advance Care Planning Workshops: Living Will, Healthcare Power of Attorney and Benefits Overview

LENOIR, NC (December 19, 2019) — Advance care planning is a process to help your loved ones know how to speak for you if you are ever unable to make your own medical decisions. It is planning for the unexpected.

Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care partners with the Caldwell Senior Center to offer two Advance Care Planning Workshops at no cost to the community on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. The next workshops will be held January 9, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Caldwell Senior Center in Lenoir, and January 23, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Caldwell Hospice’s McCreary Family Professional Center, 526 Pine Mountain Road, Hudson.

Join retired local attorney Houston Groome in Lenoir and attorney Hugh Wilson in Hudson for either of these inspiring workshops. “Advance Directives: Living Wills and Healthcare Powers of Attorney are gifts to your family,” says Groome. “Deciding, discussing and documenting your healthcare wishes helps ensure your healthcare wishes are known and honored. It also gives you peace of mind that you have made appropriate preparations.” Notaries and witnesses will be available to help anyone who wants to complete their documents at the clinic. For more information, or to register, call 828.758.2883, or visit Eventbrite.com.