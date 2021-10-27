Twisted Covenant presents $10,877 check to the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center

HICKORY, NC (October 27, 2021) — Twisted Covenant Motorcycle Social Club presented a check for $10,877 to the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center (CAPC) at Clutches in Statesville on Saturday, October 23rd. Twisted Covenant MSC worked for months to sell raffle tickets to raise these funds for the CAPC. The CAPC is grateful for these funds and for all the ways that Twisted Covenant MSC supports them.

Twisted Covenant is a motorcycle club that believes in Loyalty, Honor, Respect and Brotherhood. They believe in giving back and supporting all area events geared toward those in need – and they do it all from the seat of their Harleys.

Twisted Covenant has adopted the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center as their charity of choice. Whenever there is a need at the CAPC, Twisted Covenant is always there to do whatever they can to help. The funds from the raffle have allowed the CAPC to give teen girls an amazing summer camp experience – Camp Dragonfly. Camp Dragonfly assists survivors on their healing journey through purposeful activities and interaction with other survivors in a safe, nurturing, and supportive environment. This group makes contact early to see if there is a family they can adopt for Christmas, and they work diligently to shower them with the things they need.

COVID did not allow the CAPC to shut the doors. However, all the toys had to be removed from the lobby, so the children who came in had nothing to occupy their time while they waited. Twisted Covenant collected crayons, coloring books and activity books for our children. The CAPC is able to give the children their own box of crayons and their own book to take home because of their generosity.

Twisted Covenant supports B.A.C.A. – Bikers Against Child Abuse. Bikers Against Child Abuse, Inc. (B.A.C.A.) is a non-profit, 501-C-3 tax exempt organization that exists to provide aid, comfort, safety, and support for children that have been sexually, physically, and emotionally abused. B.A.C.A is dedicated to the principle that one of the basic rights of childhood is to be safe and protected, and when the child’s family or environment have failed them, they stand ready to provide it to them. B.A.C.A. is a strong organization of dedicated individuals who are willing to sacrifice any and all in order to protect and secure a child’s basic right to a happy childhood. This is another way that members of Twisted Covenant support the CAPC in their Mission.

The Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County exists to build a community dedicated to the prevention of and the coordinated response to child abuse and neglect. Our Mission is to Advocate for the protection of the children of Catawba County by working to: empower individuals through training and education, coordinate a comprehensive team response to abuse and neglect, and reduce victim trauma. The CAPC is a non-profit agency.

More information about the CAPC is available on its website at catawbacountycapc.org. You may call the center at 828-465-9296 or email cengart@catawbacountync.gov.

A Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center Release

