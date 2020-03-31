Trout Season update from the NC Wildlife Resource Commission

RALEIGH, NC (March 31, 2020) — “As of today, Hatchery Supported Trout Waters will open as scheduled at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 4. Stockings will continue in April but may be altered as needed. Some trout waters will not be stocked at all because public access to them has been closed or will be closed by local cooperators. The NCWRC is adapting its stocking schedule as conditions change, which is often. To help anglers find waters that have been stocked, as well as waters that are closed to public access, the NCWRC has a list of recently stocked waters on its trout page and a list of closures on its COVID-19 Updates webpage, which is updated regularly. Because access to sites are closed by the local cooperator, and not the NCWRC, we may not be made aware of all closings so the list may not be comprehensive.

In March, all Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, with the exception of two (Lake Powhatan and Boone Fork Pond), received initial trout stockings as they normally would.

During this time, we strongly encourage anglers to practice social distancing while fishing, i.e., gathering in groups of 10 or less people and keeping a distance of 6 feet between each person.”

Information provided by NCWRC Communications Specialist Jodie B. Owen