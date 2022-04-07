Travel to Remain Flowing During U.S. 321 South Bridge Rehabilitation

GRANITE FALLS, NC (April 7, 2022) – At least one lane in both directions will remain open during night operations to improve the U.S. 321 South bridge over the Catawba River.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will repair steel beams under the bridge and add a new concrete latex surface on top of the bridge.

All lane closures will be implemented at night, no earlier than 7 p.m. and all lane closures must be removed by 7 a.m. No lane closures will be allowed on holiday weekends. All operations requiring a lane closure must be complete by July 31.

Crews from NHM Constructors began the $1.9 million bridge preservation project Wednesday night by closing one southbound lane to mobilize equipment for the first phase of the project.

The contractor is beginning the project by building crossover lanes in the median north and south of the bridge that will be used to place one lane of traffic on the northbound bridge some nights.

Other operations include building a platform for employees under the bridge, milling out the existing surface, and laying down a new riding surface. The concrete operations will require daytime lane closures during two future weekends.

Transportation officials advise nighttime drivers to remain alert and drive with caution through the work zone and adjust travel times, if necessary.

