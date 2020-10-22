Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces livestream performance of “Christmas Eve and Other Stories!”

October 21, 2020 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is thrilled to announce for the first time ever, bringing your favorite Rock Holiday tradition directly into your home with an up-close-and-personal livestream performance of “Christmas Eve and Other Stories!”

Join the Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Friday, December 18th at 8 PM EST for an intimate 90-minute performance of this beloved album. Tickets for this virtual event are on-sale now on www.tsolivestream.com.

“Although this is the first holiday season in over twenty years that Trans-Siberian Orchestra isn’t touring – and we’ll miss seeing each of you out on the road – we’re excited to keep the TSO tradition alive in a new way through this 90-minute livestream special.”

“This is really new for me,” TSO musical director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli told USA TODAY. “There’s been a lot of negativity in 2020. I didn’t want to leave this year without doing something special. I promise this is going to be completely different.”

According to a BLABBERMOUTH.NET article…“This special event will bring together members of both the East and West bands for the first time since 2000 when TSO first began touring with two full groups. For the livestream, Bryan Hicks will narrate, and Al Pitrelli (guitar) and Derek Wieland (keyboards) will serve as musical directors. The band will feature Chris Caffery (guitar), Mee Eun Kim (keyboards), Johnny Lee Middleton (bass), Asha Mevlana (violin), and Jeff Plate (drums). Vocalists will be Russell Allen, Nate Amor, John Brink, Erika Jerry, Chloe Lowery, Georgia Napolitano and Jeff Scott Soto.”

​Trans-Siberian Orchestra kicked off its first live tour in 1999 and has staged approximately 2,100 shows since then.

www.trans-siberian.com

www.facebook.com/TSO