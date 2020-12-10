Traffic Alert…16th Avenue NW in Hickory to be resurfaced

HICKORY, NC (December 9, 2020) — Next week, the City of Hickory will begin resurfacing 16th Avenue NW between Fourth Street Drive NW and Sixth Street NW. Depending upon weather, the milling and resurfacing for this section of roadway will take place from December 14 to December 23. The work will be completed in sections, allowing the roadway to remain open for traffic with flaggers and other traffic control measures in place. However, drivers should expect delays and are asked to consider using alternate routes to avoid the area. If travel through the area is necessary, drivers are reminded to slow down, follow the directions of the flaggers, and keep a careful watch out for the workers on-site.