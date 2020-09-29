Town of Granite Falls celebrates public power week, October 4-10

GRANITE FALLS, NC (September 29, 2020) — The Town of Granite Falls is celebrating Public Power Week (#PublicPowerWeek), Oct. 4-10, along with more than 2,000 other community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

“Public Power Week celebrates the reliable, affordable electricity the Town of Granite Falls provides to our community,” said Town Manager Jerry Church. “Public power puts the people of Granite Falls first, and Public Power Week gives us the chance to emphasize the advantages of locally grown, locally owned power to our citizens,” said Church.

“Our service is reliable and safe, and we take pride in serving our friends and neighbors;” said Church “the Town of Granite Falls is proud to have served our community for 104 years.”

Today the Town of Granite Falls provides electric service to 2,144 residential customers, and 457 commercial and industrial customers.

Public Power Week is an annual national event coordinated by the American Public Power Association in Washington, D.C. The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. The Association represents public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million people that public power utilities serve, and the 93,000 people they employ. It advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations. Its members strengthen their communities by providing superior service, engaging citizens, and instilling pride in community-owned power. More at www.PublicPower.org.