Town of Granite Falls celebrates Public Power Week, October 3-9

GRANITE FALLS, NC (September 28, 2021 ) — The Town of Granite Falls is celebrating Public Power Week (#PublicPowerWeek), Oct. 3-9, along with more than 2,000 other community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

“Public Power Week celebrates the reliable, affordable, and environmentally friendly electricity the Town of Granite Falls provides to our community,” said Town Manager Jerry Church. “Public power puts the people of Granite Falls first, and Public Power Week gives us the chance to emphasize the advantages of locally grown, locally owned power to our citizens,” said Church. “Our service is reliable and safe and we take pride in serving our friends and neighbors;” said Church “the Town of Granite Falls is proud to have served our community for 106 years.”

In 2020, the Town’s Average Service Availability Index, through the American Public Power Association, indicated that electric service was provided on average of 99.97% of the time to all electric customers. In addition to being a reliable public power provider, the Town of Granite Falls is one of the most environmentally friendly power providers in the State of North Carolina. In 2020, 99.41% of all electricity delivered to the Town of Granite Falls’ electric customers came from sources that emitted no CO2 (carbon dioxide) into the atmosphere. According to information provided by ElectriCities of North Carolina, 97.04% of Granite Falls’ power came from nuclear energy, 2.36% came from hydroelectric sources, and .01% came from solar sources for a total of 99.41% of power sourced from “clean” power providers.

Today, the Town of Granite Falls provides electric service to 2,145 residential customers and 411 commercial and industrial customers.

Public Power Week is an annual national observance coordinated by the American Public Power Association. The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. The Association represents public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million people that public power utilities serve, and the 93,000 people they employ. It advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations. Its members strengthen their communities by providing superior service, engaging citizens, and instilling pride in community-owned power. More at www.PublicPower.org.

