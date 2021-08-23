Tool making to be focus of presentation at Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting

HICKORY, NC (August 22, 2021) — A tool making presentation will highlight the program on Saturday at the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting, 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Jason Lonon’s presentation will focus on making woodworking tools such as chisels, draw knives, adzes, and carving knives. It will include aspects of tool making such as steel selection, heat treating, edge geometry, ergonomics, and finish. Jason is uniquely qualified to give this presentation with a lifetime of training and experience in this area. He is well known for his expertise in areas related to woodworking. He gives excellent presentations on dulcimer making, traditional furniture making, and blacksmithing, at venues that range from universities and historic villages, to festivals and craft shows.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodworking projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are our annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.

A Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club Press Release