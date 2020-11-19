Today, North Carolina’s Sugar Mountain Ski Resort Welcomes Guests to Enjoy the Great Outdoors

SUGAR MOUNTAIN SKI RESORT, NC (November 19, 2020) — Today, Sugar Mountain Ski Resort welcomes guests to enjoy the great outdoors. The Summit Express chairlift, which runs to the mountain’s peak and the Magic Carpet conveyor lift are open. Accessible slopes include Northridge, Switchback, Upper and Lower Flying Mile, and the Magic Carpet area for beginner’s and first-timers.

Skiers and snowboarders can expect an eight to twenty-two-inch base on a man-made powder and frozen-granular surface. The full-day session runs from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The half-day shift begins at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. The twilight and night sessions will be available soon. The ski and snowboard school, the newly expanded equipment and clothing rental shop, the sports shop, and the group sales department are fully operational. Ice skating is expected to open soon.

Sunny skies and cool temperatures are expected throughout the weekend. Next week’s forecast calls for the possibility of more snow making weather.

With guidance from the CDC, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and local public health officials, and the National Ski Areas Association, Sugar Mountain Ski Resort is following Ski Well, Be Well principles, North Carolina Ski Areas Association’s Operating Best Practices created in response to COVID-19. In addition to following all local and state regulations, Sugar Mountain Resort is requiring face coverings, allowing for physical distancing, and managing access to the mountain to give guests the space they need. Additionally, the resort will operate with enhanced cleaning measures, employee health screenings and safety training, and revisions to some programs and services.

Click here for a real-time look at slope and weather conditions. Historical opening and closing dates and recorded annual natural snowfall measurements can be found here. For more information call 800 SUGAR-MT or view www.skisugar.com.