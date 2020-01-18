Tocci Named Executive Director of Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center

LENOIR, NC (January 14, 2020) — Katie Tocci has been named Executive Director of Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center. The non-profit organization’s mission is to provide Caldwell County students and classrooms with the tools necessary for success by providing no-cost resources through community partnerships, individuals and families.

Kenvian Ferguson, Chairman of the Teacher Treasures Board of Directors, said, “Katie Tocci is an incredible asset to the organization. Her enthusiasm, organization, and public relations skills will help Teacher Treasures grow and make an even larger impact on our schools and community.”

Tocci has a career background in non-profit management, fundraising, public relations and program evaluation. She also has experience in marketing and sales. She lives in Caldwell County with her family, and is no stranger to the school system with three children attending Caldwell County public schools. She has a strong desire to make a difference in the lives of local students by providing much-needed resources to their teachers. Tocci said, “It’s no secret that teachers spend a significant amount of their own money on their classrooms and students. Funding is not readily available for all of their classroom needs. Our goal is to lessen that burden by providing them with many of the supplies they would otherwise purchase on their own.”

Tocci also acknowledged that many families in need do not receive the resources available to them because of varying factors. Teachers are able to identify the basic needs of their students and obtain needed supplies through Teacher Treasures. She mentioned that many students transfer schools over winter break. Teachers with new students who are in need of backpacks and school supplies can pick up those necessities at Teacher Treasures.

Tocci’s first project as Executive Director will be a winter supply drive. Upon collaboration with Dr. Donald Phipps, Caldwell County Schools Superintendent, it was determined that many classrooms have depleted their supplies since the beginning of the school year. A school supply drive will begin February 1, 2020, with collection bins at businesses and organizations throughout Caldwell County. A major focus of the winter supply drive will be collecting supplies for a healthy classroom. Sanitizing wipes, tissues, and hand sanitizer are a great need in all classrooms this time of year. If your business is interested in participating as a collection site, please contact Katie Tocci at Katie@teachertreasures.org.

About Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center

Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center is a non-profit organization supporting Caldwell County public schools, its teachers, and students. The organization was founded in 2017 by the Ferguson family as a distribution mechanism for supplies collected during the annual School Tools drive coordinated by Communities In Schools of Caldwell County. Supply distribution through Teacher Treasures allows the organization to track the impact on the community and ensure supplies are readily available to teachers. Caldwell County public school teachers are invited to register on the website www.teachertreasures.org and reserve an appointment to shop in the store for free resources. The resource center is currently located at 332 Mulberry Street SW; Lenoir, NC 28645. Shopping appointments are available weekdays 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Questions regarding appointments and available resources can be directed to info@teachertreasures.org.

