Toastmasters of Catawba Valley Celebrates Christmas Together

HICKORY, NC (December 17, 2021) — Toastmasters of Catawba Valley celebrated their annual Christmas gathering at the home of a member on December 16.

In between a shared meal and the fellowship of each other, the members of the group who are focused on growing public speaking and leadership skills caught up in person for the first time in over a year due to the pandemic.

The dinner social was symbolic of what the original Toastmasters chapter was founded upon—the idea of being able to say a confident, well-spoken “toast” in front of a group of people.

Toastmasters welcomes all people to its Thursday evening meetings at 6 pm each week—via Zoom for the foreseeable future. Meetings focus on practicing public speaking and communicating effectively, in a variety of roles. The next meeting will be January 6, 2022. Contact kevinwoodward.m@gmail.com for the virtual meeting link.

