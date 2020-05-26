Time to register kindergarten students using online enrollment form

LENOIR, NC (May 15, 2020) — Parents whose children are turning five years old on or before August 31, 2020, are encouraged to use the district’s online enrollment form to register their children for kindergarten.

“We adhere to and respect the state’s recommendations to maintain a safe and healthy school environment by practicing social distancing and limiting access to school campuses,” said Superintendent Dr. Donald Phipps. “What’s important is the message to our parents to enroll their rising kinders online. I want every parent and student to know that we’re excited to start the school year with them in the fall, and I look forward to greeting them on the first day of school.”

To enroll a child into kindergarten, parents should go to the school district website at www.caldwellschools.com and click on the announcement on the home page. Follow the step-by-step instructions to create an online account or to sign in and enter the information that is needed.

As in previous years, parents should have the following documentation available:

• Personal and emergency information;

• Verification of birth date — a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate or other satisfactory evidence;

• Proof of residence (i.e. current utility bill, property deed or rental lease); and

• The child’s updated immunization record.

North Carolina law also requires that every child have a completed Kindergarten Health Assessment form on or before the first day of school, but no more than 12 months before the date of school entry. Kindergarten Health Assessment Forms are available at schools and the Caldwell County Health Department. Resources and forms are also posted in the kindergarten enrollment application.

Typically, rising kindergarten students are introduced to their new school by now, but with school closure due to COVID-19, this prevented any on-campus kindergarten registration. However, once students are enrolled online for kindergarten, the school administration will reach out to students and their parents to schedule an opportunity to become more familiar with the school, support services, and resources before the next school year begins.