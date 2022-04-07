There’s a new health insurance marketplace special enrollment period for low-income consumers

LENOIR, NC (April 4, 2022) – The Marketplace has just put into place a new Health Insurance Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for low-income consumers who are at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL).

The Federal Poverty Level is approximately $19,000 for an individual, $26,000 for a family of two, $32,000 for a family of three, and $39,000 for a family of four. The Federal Poverty Level for income at or below 150% varies by state and household size.

Using this new SEP, if you fit this eligibility you may enroll in a Marketplace plan. It’s possible for those with existing policies to possibly change their plan as well, but if you do change your plan mid-year then your annual deductible and out of pocket limit will reset.

To be eligible for this SEP you must meet both of these criteria:

*Be eligible for an APTC (advanced premium tax credit aka subsidy)

*Have an estimated annual household income at or below 150% FPL.

Additionally, you cannot be eligible for Medicaid or offered affordable employer-sponsored coverage to qualify for this SEP.

