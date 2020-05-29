The Vault to open June 6 in Bethlehem

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (May 28, 2020) – So, a football player, a DJ, and a rock star walk into a bar… well, actually they open a restaurant and bar in Alexander County. The Vault will open on Saturday, June 6 at 1:00 p.m. The Vault is located on the corner of NC 127 and Rink Dam Road (9541 NC Hwy 127) in Bethlehem. The ribbon cutting to officially open Bethlehem’s newest restaurant happens in partnership with the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation.

The rehabilitation of the building transformed the former bank into a restaurant serving soft drinks and adult beverages, Black Powder® coffee, and a select menu of tasty food.

The owners of The Vault have been friends for more than 25 years. The trio has experienced many successes over the years. The Vault in Bethlehem is their newest venture together.

Bryan Pallone was inducted into the American Football Association’s Hall of Fame in September 2019. Pallone was a quarterback in Semi-Pro and Arena Football League where he set records that remain unbroken today.

Chris London is the former drummer of 80’s rock band, Jasmin Down. He toured with .38 Special and opened for bands like Van Halen, Whitesnake, and many more. London is also the owner of The Coffee Lodge along with his wife, Heidi, and business partner Mark Wagner. The Coffee Lodge was named the “Finest Place for Coffee 2020 in Statesville.”

Mark Wagner has 30+ years in the bar industry with his Austin, Texas establishment, Wagner’s Backyard, winning “Live Music Venue of the Year” in 2017. He was featured in the movie, “It’s Just Us.” An international DJ, Wagner mixed around the world under the stage name “Magik Mark.”

Be part of Bethlehem history by attending on June 6 at 1:00 p.m. as the red ribbon is cut and the doors are opened to The Vault.

An Alexander County EDC Press Release