The Town of Hudson will postpone upcoming hub dinner theatre production “Dixie Swim Club” as a coronavirus precaution

HUDSON, NC (March 12, 2020) — After careful consideration and as a precaution to COVID-19, the Hudson Board of Commissioners decided to postpone the upcoming Dinner Theatre. The Town of Hudson will reschedule the HUB Dinner Theatre “Dixie Swim Club” from March 26, 27, 28, April 2, 3, 4 to a future date. Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency to Respond to Coronavirus COVID-19 and the Town of Hudson wants to be proactive. Event planners around the country are taking extra precaution right now and Hudson is no different. The health and wellness of our dinner theatre patrons is more important than any date on the calendar.

All tickets sold in advance will be refunded. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon. Many hours of work and rehearsal have gone into preparation for this performance. Our hope is you will come see the production once the dates are determined. Thank you for your understanding. Please look for rescheduled dates at www.townofhudsonnc.com or Facebook accounts Hudson Uptown Building, HUB Station, or Town of Hudson.

Rebecca M. Bentley

Hudson Town Manager