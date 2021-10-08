The Sweet Delilah Swim Club arrives in Hudson!

HUDSON, NC (October 8, 2021) — The Town of Hudson announces that the cast is set and tickets are on sale for the Southern Comedy, “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.”

The show follows five college swim teammates throughout their lives as they gather for a long weekend at the Outer Banks every year. Their friendships ebb and flow like the Atlantic Tide. This “laugh 3 or 4 times a minute” show is balanced with several touching emotional moments.

Director Keith Smith says, “The playwright team of Jones, Hope and Wooten is the most prolific, most produced team of writers in the country, and in my opinion, this is their best show, with great comedy and balanced writing. Many might remember the show as the formerly titled, “The Dixie Swim Club.” This is the same show with a different title. We were working on this show in the spring of 2020 when it was shut down by Covid. We are very fortunate to have regathered the same 5 talented actresses. This is a production you will not want to miss!”

The show will be presented on the HUB Station Auditorium Stage on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 4th, 5th, 6th and 11th, 12th and 13th at 7:30 nightly. This is dinner theatre, catered by the Dan’l Boone Inn. Dinner will be served prior to the show at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $35.00 for dinner and the show, $17.50 for the show only. You may acquire tickets in one of three ways: Go by the HUB Station Box Office at 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson; call (828) 726-8871; or most conveniently, go online to tix.com

So come visit the Outer Banks in Hudson!

