The Pisgah National Forest will sponsor a series of “Kids’ Fishing Days” this spring

ASHEVILLE, NC (May 10, 2022) – The Pisgah National Forest will sponsor a series of “Kids’ Fishing Days” on each ranger district in honor of National Fish and Boating Week. The first event open to the public is on May 14.

These annual events allow children ages 12 years and younger to fish for free. In accordance with healthy and safety guidelines these events will be operating at a reduced capacity and social distancing will be expected. All children must be accompanied by an adult. No experience is needed to participate.

Volunteers and employees from the U.S. Forest Service and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission as well as many other partners will provide free fishing assistance and loaned equipment. Participants may also bring their own equipment. Kids will be educated on how to use a rod and reel, as well as how to bait a hook. No fishing license is required for children or their chaperones. Participants can register upon arrival to the fishing location. These recreation areas will be temporarily closed to the general public before and during these events to accommodate the participants.

These fishing events allow families and friends to share fun, quality time together while learning about one of our nation’s favorite pastimes – fishing.

Kids’ Fishing Events:

· May 14 at 9:00 am – Boone Fork Pond on the Grandfather District (828) 652-2144

· June 4 at 9:00 am – Lake Powhatan on the Pisgah Ranger District (828) 877-3265

· June 4 at 9:00 am – Carolina Hemlocks on the Appalachian District (828) 689-9694

