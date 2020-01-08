The Kaia String Quartet returns to Hickory

HICKORY, NC (January 8, 2020) — Celebrate the New Year as the Western Piedmont Symphony’s 55th season continues with the KAIA String Quartet, as part of this year’s Chamber Classics: Homecoming series.

Chamber Classics 3 with KAIA String Quartet will be held in Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block on Saturday, January 18th at 7:30 p.m. This program includes pieces by Beethoven, Bragato and Piazzolla. Attendees will be sure to enjoy an evening of beautiful music performed by these exceptionally talented musicians.

If you can’t make the evening performance — join the KAIA String Quartet for lunch at our very popular Soup, Salad & Strings luncheon series at 11:45 am in the Keiser Community Room on Friday, January 17th at the SALT Block. Soup, Salad & Strings is an informal luncheon/concert that is perfect for concert goers who prefer daytime entertainment.

KAIA has been in residency with the Western Piedmont Symphony twice before as part of the Hickory Metro String Quartet Residency program. The Hickory Metro String Quartet Residency is the only program of its kind in North Carolina; it brings numerous outreach programs to audiences of all ages in the region, and features world-class musicians.

All tickets are available in advance online at WPSymphony.org/tickets, by calling the office at (828) 324.8603, or by emailing tickets@wpsymphony.org. Ticket prices for Chamber Classics range from $5-$32. Tickets for Soup, Salad & Strings are $35/person. You may also purchase tickets at the door. Season subscriptions are also available, offering discounted rates on all the concerts.

The Chamber Classics Series is sponsored by the Friends of the Quartet. Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. daily.

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.