The Horn is starting its 70th season

BOONE, NC (February 8, 2022) – “Horn in the West”, Boone’s summer outdoor drama, is preparing for its 70th season by holding local auditions for actors, singers, dancers, technicians and crowd scene “Villagers”. The auditions will be held on February 26th at 1:00 PM at the Grace Lutheran Church of Boone, located downtown at the intersection of East King Street and Blowing Rock Road.

“Horn in the West”, produced since 1952 by the Southern Appalachian Historical Association (SAHA), brings to life the famous frontiersman Daniel Boone and the hardy mountain settlers of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The audience is witness to their struggle to preserve their freedom during the years before and during the War for Independence. The drama highlights those settlers who came to the region seeking escape from British tyranny. The story is told through exciting dancing, beautiful music, and thrilling action and fight scenes.

After serving in many capacities with the “Horn” over the years, Boone native Shauna Godwin returns to the show for her second season as Artistic Director. Ms. Godwin is a graduate of the two-year certificate program of the famed NYC acting school, The Neighborhood Playhouse, and has degrees in Theatre Arts and Dance Studies from Appalachian State University. She is on the faculty of the Performing Arts Department at Lees-McRae College and is very active in the area arts community. She has a long association with the “Horn in the West” not only as Artistic Director but also as a lead actor, dancer, choreographer, and assistant director. “We are very excited to have her return as our Artistic Director,” states SAHA General Manager Marrena Greer. “Shauna knows the history of the show, the characters, and the script. Our Board of Directors is pleased to have a director who will continue the traditions of the Horn,” says Marrena Greer.

Shauna encourages our local community to audition, no matter the level of experience or ability. “It is very special to be able to share the history of the place where you live through theatre. We are looking for local performers and technicians who want to be part of a whole,” states Ms. Godwin. “We are looking for performers 18 years and older. We particularly want the older people and cast members who are ethnically ambiguous to be involved in our show.

Information, as well as the registration forms for the February 26th the in-person auditions and electronic submissions may be found at horninthewest.com/auditions-2022.

