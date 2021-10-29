The first only woman owned and operated bail bonds business in Caldwell County!

GRANITE FALLS, NC (October 29, 2021) — Corey Moore, the owner and operator of Coco Bail Bonds has been working in this predominantly male field since 2017. She’s a Granite Falls local, and Caldwell County resident who loves her small town and giving back to her community. In July of 2021 she placed roots at her office off 321 near the Granite Falls Walmart and MDI. Corey is a former beauty queen for the state of South Carolina. She is a wife, and mother to two young children. When asked what is the most important to her business she responds “As a local I have the residents here and their family’s best interest at heart, and a professional they can trust. While making the process easy and stress free I want my clients to know they come first!”

She wants to let the people of Caldwell County know that she is not your typical bail bondsman. She is a tour guide to the bail bonds process. Corey went on to say that “Knowing a bondsman is important because you never know if you might need us. For the simple fact I hope you never have to call me, but if for some reason you do it’s better to be safe than sorry. Anyone can be at the wrong place at the wrong time, make mistakes, or misunderstand the law. I can promise if you get caught up in a situation and need to ring my line not to worry.”

Coco Bail Bonds

Contact name: Corey Moore

Phone number: (828) 493-4064

Office number: (828) 212-0210

Office address: 4990 Hickory Blvd Granite Falls NC

Website: www.cocobailbonds.com

Email: cocobailbonding@gmail.com

