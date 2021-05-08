The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) Summer Exhibitions

BLOWING ROCK, NC (May 7, 2021) — The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum (BRAHM) presents a captivating array of exhibitions this Summer 2021, featuring works from TRANSFORMATION, the Alexander Collection, the Janet H. Wilson Collection and the highly anticipated opening of Drawn to Detail: Metalsmiths of North Carolina. Focusing on an exciting range of mediums, from painting, to photography, to metals, BRAHM selected North Carolina collectors and curators to weave together various local and national narratives, pointing to connections in difference for this season’s exhibitions.

TRANSFORMATION

On view until August 21, 2021, and guest curated by prominent collectors of contemporary photography Dr. Carlos Garcia-Velez, Mr. Allen Thomas, and former Director of The North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA), Dr. Lawrence Wheeler, TRANSFORMATION brings together an international group of photographers capturing various social spheres of a changing world. The exhibition features work from the prestigious North Carolina private collections of Garcia-Velez, Thomas, and Wheeler, as well as Hedy Fischer and Randy Schull, and Chandra and Jimmie Johnson. TRANSFORMATION is an impressive statewide collaborative effort presenting significant contemporary photographs and highlighting the outstanding private collections of photography emerging in North Carolina, as well as several important works from NCMA’s permanent collection.

The gathering of these renowned contemporary photographers, including Hiroshi Sugimoto, Pieter Hugo, Mickalene Thomas, Vera Lutter, Eve Sussman, and Vik Muniz, reveals stories of a world undergoing a myriad of transformations. Climate and the physical environment, race and social reorganization, queer identities and empowerment, immigration and geographic boundaries, and the looming influence of cultural politics in a rapidly changing world… These are the primary themes being explored through these transformative images. This spring, BRAHM welcomes visitors to be inspired by this celebration of change in TRANSFORMATION.

Alexander Collection

Guest curated by BRAHM’s docents, The Alexander Collection is comprised of a number of important pieces from the museum’s permanent collection of American impressionist paintings.

Made possible, thanks to the generous donation and loan of artworks by Welborn and Patricia Alexander, the collection has served as a major anchor of the museum’s collection since 2014. The Alexanders have contributed to the growth of the museum since its inception and continue to give through additional donations of artwork from their personal collection.

BRAHM is committed to exhibiting select works from the Alexander Collection throughout the year, so that visitors and the Blowing Rock community can continue to access and experience these important works of art.

Janet H. Wilson Collection

The Janet H. Wilson Collection is made possible by North Carolina collector, Janet Wilson. While Janet spent most of her adult life in Lenoir, NC, she was born in New York City and grew up in New Jersey. After the gift of NYC Central Park scenes by Edward Dufner, which she inherited from her parents, Janet began her lifelong journey in local art collecting. She would later develop a keen interest in collecting women artists.

The Janet H. Wilson Collection marries two entwined interests by exhibiting a collection of women artists who studied with the well-known artist Elliott Daingerfield and later formed The Philadelphia Ten, a leading group of women in American Art.

Janet Wilson was an admirer of beauty, an empathetic educator, an advocate for women, a stickler for accuracy and honesty, and a curious and generous scholar all her life. This exhibition highlights this dynamic collector whose contributions to and legacy at BRAHM continue to be meaningfully felt.

Drawn to Detail: Metalsmiths of North Carolina

From functional design to decorative and experimental studio practices, Drawn to Detail: Metalsmiths of North Carolina highlights the extensive possibilities of metal art and design. Ranging from precious gold and silver, to pliant pewter and copper, and steel and aluminum, Drawn to Detail showcases the material variability of metal by displaying a variety of fabrication methods and designs. Color presents itself in these pieces through the different shades of metals and patinas, paint additions, as well as enamel and stone settings. Metalsmiths of all types contribute to the vibrancy of this show, in their expansive roles of designer, fabricator, enamelist, jeweler, blacksmith, bladesmith, pewtersmith, silversmith, and goldsmith. Guest curated by practicing artist and metalsmith, Adam Whitney, viewers leave this show with a better understanding and appreciation for the diverse techniques employed in North Carolina’s rich and continuing tradition of excellence and innovation in the metal arts.

Blowing Rock Art & History Museum – BRAHM

Located at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane at the south end of Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock, NC, BRAHM is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.. The Museum is closed on Monday. For more information, please call (828) 295 – 9099 or visit www.blowingrockmuseum.org.

TRANSFORMATION

March 20 – August 21, 2021

Alexander Collection

April 3 – August 1, 2021

Janet H. Wilson Collection

April 3 – August 1, 2021

Drawn to Detail: Metalsmiths of America

April 24 – September 19, 2021