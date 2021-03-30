Tesla Quartet Returns For Western Piedmont Symphony Residency And Chamber Classics

HICKORY, NC (March 29, 2021) — The world-renowned Tesla Quartet returns to Hickory for a two-week residency with the Western Piedmont Symphony, kicking off with a Chamber Classics performance on April 10, 2021 at the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block and via livestream at 7:30 P.M. This concert will feature pieces by Mozart, Dvoṙák and Puccini.

Following Governor Cooper’s announcement about the new Executive Order, indoor performing arts venues are allowed to operate at 50% capacity. That means there are a limited number of in-person tickets for this event. Don’t miss your opportunity to once again enjoy live chamber music in-person.

Masks are required for the duration of the evening, and social distancing measures will be in place. We highly encourage you to purchase your tickets as soon as possible.

Tickets for these concerts are $25 (Virtual) and $50 (In-Person, General Admission), and can be purchased by visiting WPSymphony.org/Tickets

