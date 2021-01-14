Temporary rock cliff closures to protect peregrine falcons in effect starting January 15

ASHEVILLE, NC (January 14, 2021) — Each year between January 15 and August 15, the U.S. Forest Service closes several rock faces in western North Carolina to recreational activities, including rock climbing, to protect the rare peregrine falcons that nest there. Peregrine falcons mate for life and return to the same site each year to nest. If the pair is disturbed, they will leave the site and may not nest again until the following year.

Activities that are prohibited to reduce disturbance to nesting and fledgling falcons includes rock climbing, rappelling, ice climbing, bouldering, hang gliding, and slacklining. Drone use on the rock faces themselves and flying drones in the vicinity of the rock faces and within posted areas is also prohibited. Overnight camping within posted areas is not allowed. Through-hiking on designated trails is permitted within the posted boundaries but hikers should not approach the rock faces listed in the table below.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) monitors nesting sites with the help of volunteers. In 2020 across western North Carolina, 16 sites were occupied by peregrine falcon pairs and four successfully reproduced with a total of seven offspring. Two additional sites were occupied by a single, unpaired bird. The Shortoff Mountain nesting site that was discovered last season was occupied again this year and the pair produced three fledglings.

Avoid activities at the rock cliffs in the following areas when they are posted closed: