Teachers and Students Reap the Benefits of GivingTuesday

LENOIR, NC (December 3, 2021) — Through a concerted effort led by Caldwell County Association of Educators (CCAE) on GivingTuesday, the last Tuesday in November for people to support and give back to their communities, teachers’ projects were promoted and fully funded on DonorsChoose, a non-profit platform that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom projects.

Of the 20 projects that were listed on Tuesday, Nov. 30, ten were fully funded, totaling more than $5,600. Donors also contributed to other active projects, which continue to be available for funding on DonorsChoose.org.

“These projects allow teachers to request additional classroom resources to enhance the learning environment and to assist in differentiating instruction,” said Whitnel Elementary teacher Penny St. Pierre.

“I work in an almost 100 percent Title I school, and I want to ensure these students have all the advantages of a warm, welcoming, and engaging environment to grow their minds and ignite a passion for exploring and learning,” St. Pierre said.

She posted a request for flexible seating units, so reading time for second graders would be more comfortable and inviting. “These materials will allow the students to have an area for small group reading lessons and to read and enjoy books independently,” continued St. Pierre, whose project was fully funded on GivingTuesday.

Projects ranged from elementary reading enhancements to resources for disabled students to craft sets. According to CCAE treasurer and Hibriten High science teacher Shawn Moore, CCAE made contributions of $50 to one DonorsChoose project by CCAE member teachers and $10 contributions to projects by nonmember teachers.

Moore said that this was a great opportunity to highlight that teachers spend $500 of their own money on average for classroom supplies and equipment needs. “Many teachers go even further by writing grant proposals to fund larger classroom projects,” Moore said.

To donate to a local classroom project, search the name of the school on DonorsChoose.org.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

