Teacher Exchange Visits Enlighten Students

LENOIR, NC (October 15, 2021) — The 2021 Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program (TEA) of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs brought approximately 20 international teachers to the Caldwell County Schools on Thursday and Friday by way of Appalachian State University.

“Through our partnership with ASU, we are providing unique opportunities for these teachers to enhance their teaching skills and increase their knowledge about our country,” Superintendent Donald Phipps said. “The experience also helps our students to be enriched culturally and broadens their perspective of learning environments outside of their norm.”

Appalachian State University has hosted the program ten times. Teachers from different regions in the world meet an eligibility requirement, selection process, and then commit to a six-week academic program that includes intensive training in teaching methodologies, lesson planning, strategies for their home development, teacher leadership, and the use of instructional technologies.

As part of the program, participants intern at a secondary school to immerse themselves in a classroom environment. Venera Perdebevna Arzimbetov, an English teacher of 17 years in the country of Uzbekistan, shared with Hibriten High School students some of the differences and similarities in education that she has observed. She also performed traditional music on the sin qobiz (jaw harp) and displayed pieces of artifacts from her native land.

“Everyone here is very respectful and helpful,” Arzimbetov said.

Support will be provided to participants throughout their stay in the Appalachian region. In addition, TEA will provide follow-on grants to the international teachers to purchase essential materials for their schools, to offer follow-on training for other teachers, and to conduct other activities that will build on the exchange visits.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!