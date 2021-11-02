Sweet Delilah Swim Club opening soon in Hudson!

HUDSON, NC (November 1, 2021) — We hope you will come see this very special, hilarious, touching play, “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.”

What: “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” Southern Comedy! (Our 29th Dinner Theatre Production and first in over two years!)

Where: HUB Station Auditorium, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson

When: November 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13 6:30 PM Dinner, 7:30 PM Show

How to obtain tickets: Go by HUB Station Box Office, Call (828) 726-8871 or go online to tix.com

How much: $35.00 Dinner and Show; $17.50 Show Only

We are delighted to be back on the stage! These ladies deserve standing room only attendance for their amazing performance!

Information courtesy of Director Keith Smith

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!