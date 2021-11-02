Sweet Delilah Swim Club opening soon in Hudson!
HUDSON, NC (November 1, 2021) — We hope you will come see this very special, hilarious, touching play, “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.”
What: “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” Southern Comedy! (Our 29th Dinner Theatre Production and first in over two years!)
Where: HUB Station Auditorium, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson
When: November 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13 6:30 PM Dinner, 7:30 PM Show
How to obtain tickets: Go by HUB Station Box Office, Call (828) 726-8871 or go online to tix.com
How much: $35.00 Dinner and Show; $17.50 Show Only
We are delighted to be back on the stage! These ladies deserve standing room only attendance for their amazing performance!
Information courtesy of Director Keith Smith
