Suspects in lawn equipment theft arrested

LENOIR, NC (April 27, 2020) — On April 15th, 2020 employees with Corriher Tractor Inc. (555 NE Wilkesboro Blvd. Lenoir NC) reported two lawn mowers stolen from their lot. The suspects had also attempted to steal a third mower. The stolen property was valued at $18,112.79.

On April 25th, 2020 at 12:59 am an officer with the Lenoir Police Department was keeping frequent checks on the property of Corriher Tractor Inc. That officer witnessed two trucks pull out from the property adjacent to Corriher Tractor. The first truck was a 2020 white Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer with one zero turn mower on it. The second vehicle was a 2020 white Dodge Ram pulling a trailer with two zero turn mowers on it.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicles however they failed to stop and increased their speed. When the two trucks got to the intersection of Wilkesboro Blvd. and Hickory Blvd. they split up. The Chevrolet truck went straight onto Harper Avenue and the Dodge truck turned left and traveled South on Hickory Blvd.

Lenoir Police officers fell in behind both vehicles and continued to pursue them. The Dodge truck went straight down Hickory Blvd. and into the county. That pursuit was eventually taken over by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the truck was stopped near Exit 24 off of US 321 after stop sticks were deployed. This truck was driven by Sidney Hayes. The passengers in this truck were Jonny Mote and Mendy Harris.

The Chevrolet truck went down Harper Ave. to Creekway Drive. It then traveled Creekway Drive onto North Main Street. The truck then continued on and took a right onto Blowing Rock Blvd. This truck then traveled down Blowing Rock Blvd. and onto Hickory Blvd. Officers with the Lenoir Police Department deployed stop sticks however only one trailer tire was deflated. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office took over this pursuit when it left the city limits as well. This vehicle was finally stopped when it ran out of gas near Exit 20 on US 321. This vehicle was occupied by the driver, Christopher Fuller, and a passenger, Savana Stines.

All of the subjects involved were charged with the above listed crimes at the time of this incident. Due to surveillance video obtained from Corriher Tractor from the April 15th case, more charges will likely be forth coming. The total value of the recovered property was valued at $29,000.00. This is still an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

Christopher James Fuller ($50,000.00 Secured Bond)

1 ct. Felony Larceny

1 ct. Felony Possession of Stolen Goods

1 ct. Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

1 ct. Misd. Violation of Governors Order

Savana Alaina Rae Stines ($25,000.00 Secured Bond)

1 ct. Felony Possession of Stolen Goods

1 ct. Misd. Violation of Governors Order

Sidney Gaither Hayes ($50,000.00 Secured Bond)

1 ct. Felony Larceny

1 ct. Felony Possession of Stolen Goods

1 ct. Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

1 ct. Misd. Violation of Governors Order

Mendy Lajean Harris ($25,000.00 Secured Bond)

1 ct. Felony Possession of Stolen Goods

1 ct. Misd. Violation of Governors Order

Jonny Wayne Jr. Mote ($25,000.00 Secured Bond)

1 ct. Felony Larceny

1 ct. Felony Possession of Stolen Goods

1 ct. Misd. Violation of Governors Order