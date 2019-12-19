Suspect Name Released in Assault on an Officer with a Firearm

(12-19-2019 11:35am) Update to this morning’s post about the incident in Hudson. Kentrey Marquis Witherspoon, black male, age 28, 5’9″ @200 lbs….Witherspoon is wanted by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Hudson Police Department for 3 counts of Attempting to Murder 3 law enforcement officers this morning. Witherspoon fled on foot, and has not been captured at this time. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you know where to find Witherspoon please call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office 759-1526, Hudson Police Department 728-5021 or Crime Stoppers 758-8300. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1000 CA$H for information leading to his arrest. The United States Marshals are also offering a $1000 reward.

HUDSON, NC (December 19, 2019) — In the early hours of this morning, a Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call to assist Hudson Police with a traffic stop. During the stop, an assailant fired on officers several times. No law enforcement personnel were injured and there continues to be a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

The suspect has been identified as Kentrey Marquis Witherspoon. Witherspoon, 28, was last seen wearing a dark hooded-sweatshirt, camo pants, and a blue plaid jacket.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the apprehension of Witherspoon. If you have information you can call Crime Stoppers at 758-8300, or the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 759-1526.

“We want to thank citizens for their cooperation,” said Sheriff Alan Jones. “We are working closely with Hudson Police as well as state and federal officials to locate the suspect.”