Support Local Students This Holiday Season: Choose An Angel

Lenoir, NC, November 10, 2020 – Many local students may not have any Christmas presents this year without the support of the community. Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center is pleased to partner with Communities in Schools of Caldwell County to sponsor an Angel Tree where community members can choose a student in need to purchase gifts for this Christmas. The angels on the tree will be Caldwell County students in 6th – 12th grade, an age group that is often forgotten. Participating students have been identified by social workers or school referrals.

The angel tree will be displayed at Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center at 1248 Hickory Blvd; Lenoir, NC 28645 beginning Wednesday, November 18. Members of the community are invited to a Holiday Open House at Teacher Treasures Wednesday, November 18, 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (floating) to choose an angel from the tree, see the new resource center, and enjoy a sweet treat or warm beverage. Unwrapped gifts may be returned to Teacher Treasures by Wednesday, December 9.

Communities In Schools of Caldwell County connects students to community resources and support to achieve academic success. Through focused curriculum and mentorship, Caldwell County students have seen improved graduation rates, academic behavior and attendance goals. In addition the organization and volunteers seek opportunities to build students’ self-esteem and encourage their dreams. “A simple gift such as a new outfit or something that encourages a passion or interest can do wonders for a struggling student,” said Debbie Eller, Communities in Schools of Caldwell County Executive Director.

Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center is a local non-profit organization supporting Caldwell County public education by providing teachers with supplies at no cost. Executive Director, Katie Tocci, states, “While teachers are the conduit for classroom supplies provided by Teacher Treasures, the students and their success are always the focus. We are grateful for our partnership with Communities in Schools of Caldwell County and the opportunity to brighten students’ holidays.”

About Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center

Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center is a non-profit organization supporting Caldwell County public schools, its teachers, and students. The organization was founded in 2017 by the Ferguson family as a distribution mechanism for supplies collected during the annual School Tools drive coordinated by Communities In Schools of Caldwell County. Supply distribution through Teacher Treasures allows the organization to track the impact on the community and ensure supplies are readily available to teachers. Caldwell County public school teachers are invited to shop in the store for free resources. The resource center is located at 1248 Hickory Blvd; Lenoir, NC 28645.Questions regarding available supplies or volunteer opportunities can be directed to info@teachertreasures.org.

