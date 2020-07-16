Superintendent Mark Johnson’s Statement on School Reopening

RALEIGH, NC (July 14, 2020) — I want us to ensure that students and educators who want to safely return to in-person learning have that opportunity while schools also provide high-quality alternatives for students and teachers who may not yet feel comfortable returning to classrooms. I don’t support everything in Governor Cooper’s plan, but I am 100% supportive of North Carolina’s students, educators, and families and that we all work together to support our schools the best we can.

While I am glad Governor Cooper provided more flexibility by lifting the 50% occupancy limits on schools, I would prefer we go further with a plan that is built around local control to facilitate greater flexibility for communities based on their metrics.

Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Federation of Teachers, National Education Association, and the School Superintendents Association issued a joint statement discouraging a one-size-fit-all approach for return to school decisions. Local school leaders, with the guidance of state health leaders and with input from their educators and parents, should determine the capacities of their districts to adapt safety protocols to make in-person learning safe and feasible, as the medical professionals, superintendents, and other education stakeholders suggest.

A Public Schools of North Carolina Press Release