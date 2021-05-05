Summer Learning for Grades K-12

LENOIR, NC (May 3, 2021) — With only a few weeks left in the school year, plans are well underway for a continuation of learning for students in grades K-12 in the School Extension Learning and Enrichment Program, a recovery and enrichment program stipulated through state legislation to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on academically at-risk students.

Eligible students received a letter of invitation in April, and the detailed districtwide plan is ready for submission to the Department of Public Instruction this week. The summer learning program begins June 2 through July 3, from 8 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday, meeting the state requirements of 150 hours of instruction. For elementary students, the summer sites are Gamewell Elementary, Granite Falls Elementary, and Lower Creek Elementary. Middle school students will attend either Gamewell Middle or Hudson Middle School.

The daily schedule for students in grades K-8 includes academic instruction in reading and math and in grades 3-8, additional science instruction incorporating STEM activities. Students will also have a period of physical activity or a enrichment activities involving art and music.

At the high school level, morning and afternoon sessions begin June 2 through July 3 at Hibriten, South Caldwell, and West Caldwell for end-of-course content in English 2, Math 1, Math 3, and Biology for students not meeting passing standards in these courses. Students may also opt to take electives in Career Management, Spanish 1 & 2, and Health and PE. Credit Recovery opportunities are available in all high schools from June through August.

During the summer learning, all students will receive a component of social emotional learning as well as free breakfast and lunch meals and accommodations for those who need transportation.

Students will be academically assessed prior to and at the completion of participation, and involvement in the School Extension Learning and Enrichment Program is voluntary.