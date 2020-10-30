Sugar Mountain Ski Resort Adds More Outdoor Space, Expands the Equipment Rental Shop, Beefs Up its Snowmaking Arsenal, Offers Clothing Rentals, and Strengthens its Team

SUGAR MOUNTAIN SKI RESORT, NC (October 30, 2020) — When getting outside requires face coverings and a respectable six-feet distance from each other, Sugar Mountain Resort’s hundreds-of-acres of outdoor space is the place to be. With decades of experience managing high-value recreation, the Sugar Mountain Ski Resort team enters a new season with significant infrastructure expansions and a commitment to safe operation. With guidance from the CDC, state and local public health officials and the National Ski Areas Association, Sugar Mountain Ski Resort will be following Ski Well, Be Well principles, North Carolina Ski Areas Association’s Operating Best Practices created in response to COVID-19.

On the infrastructure side, patrons will feel the extra roominess of the 3,000 feet of space that was added this summer and appreciate the doubling of selling stations to the equipment rental shop. Clothing rentals will now be an on-site option and the already spacious outdoor slope-side deck’s capacity has been increased by one third. With winter-like temperatures the five new automated SMI snow making machines installed on the lower mountain a few weeks ago will more quickly deepen the snow base and spread out the snowpack from tree line to tree line.

Recently, Sugar Mountain Resort welcomed to its management team Kaylee Mayberry, director of group sales and Charlie Peters, director of ice-skating and tubing, both natives of Avery County.

Sugar Mountain Resort is North Carolina’s largest snow-sports resort providing the best skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, tubing, and snowshoeing experience possible. Click here for historical winter season opening dates and annual snowfall totals. For opening day information please call Sugar Mountain Resort: 800-SUGAR MT or visit www.skisugar.com.

