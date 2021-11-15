Sugar Mountain Resort’s Winter Season Begins Today

SUGAR MOUNTAIN SKI RESORT, NC (November 15, 2021) – A fresh, new winter season begins today at North Carolina’s Sugar Mountain Resort. With temperatures below freezing for most of the last 72 hours and a brisk Northwesterly wind, the team of snowmakers and their machines have laid down ample snow for opening day.

The Summit Express chairlift which runs to the mountain’s peak is open. Accessible slopes include Northridge, Switchback, Upper and Lower Flying Mile.

Skiers and snowboarders can expect an eight to twenty-two-inch base on a man-made powder and frozen-granular surface. The full-day session runs from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The half-day shift begins at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. The twilight and night sessions will be available soon.

The snowsports school, the equipment and clothing rental shop, the sports shop, the group sales department, and childcare are fully operational. Ice skating is expected to open soon while the tubing park will follow. Sunny skies are forecast throughout the week and snowmaking temperatures return by week’s end.

The health and safety of guests, employees, and the community are what Sugar Mountain Resort values most. In partnership with the North Carolina Ski Areas Association, Sugar Mountain Resort wants everyone to have a day on the slopes worth repeating, and this season guests should “Know Before You Go.” Tips and ideas of what guests might encounter at Sugar Mountain Resort this season can be found by accessing Ski Well, Be Well.

Visit Sugar’s webcams for a real-time look at slope and weather conditions. Historical opening and closing dates and recorded annual natural snowfall measurements can be found here. For more information call 828-898-4521 or view www.skisugar.com.

