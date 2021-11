Sugar Mountain Pre-Season Ski Clinic

Clinic includes a three-day lift ticket, coaching fees, video analysis, and a scrumptious Saturday night dinner. Daily participation is welcome.

Pre-Season Ski Clinic: December 10-12, 2021

Pre-Season Ski Clinic Pricing

Season Pass Holder / 3 days $180

Non-Season Pass Holder / 3 days $255

Season Pass Holders / day $68

Non-Season Pass Holders / day $93

2021 Pre-Season Ski Clinic Brochure

