Students@Work with Google

LENOIR, NC (March 8, 2022) – Sixth-graders across the school district connected virtually with Google employees during the 10th Annual Students@Work event in support of the Carolina Business Committee for Education, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, and Caldwell County Schools business partnership program.

“Google supports this initiative to give students a glimpse of some of the career pathways inside the company and to excite students about the vast possibilities of career opportunities,” said Christopher Williams, Google Site Operations Manager.

A panel of Google employees provided insight into job opportunities and recommended qualities and attributes that are highly employable within Google careers. Students stayed engaged throughout the event and asked questions that kept the panelists busy with topics from salaries and education requirements to utility bills and security.

“Students in our small, rural community don’t always get the chance to hear about career opportunities with international companies like Google,” said Leslie Johnson, 6th grade teacher at William Lenoir Middle School. “Hearing that those jobs are available, even if they aren’t necessarily interested in computers, can serve as a springboard for them to begin to think of endless possibilities.”

Brad Hefner, Operations Manager at the Lenoir Data Center shared his enthusiasm for the level of student participation. “The students were engaged and asked great questions. The hope is that these types of engagements help inspire students to challenge themselves and follow their dreams.”

The Students@Work initiative centers its efforts on middle school students to introduce career exploration early and to emphasize future career options that place high school graduation as a foundation for success.

