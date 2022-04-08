Stolen Vehicle Stop Nabs Drug Dealers

LENOIR, NC (April 5, 2022) – On Tuesday, April 5th, 2022, at 12:20 am, Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop on a 2012 Black Ford F 150 on Smokey Creek Road near the intersection of Union Grove Road in Lenoir. The Black Ford Truck was reported stolen from Harmony Lane in Hudson on morning April the 4th after being taken the previous night. The driver of the truck was identified as Jeffrey Scott Ohmer and the only passenger in the truck was identified as Destiny Nicole Miller. A search of the vehicle and occupants revealed 3 separate bags containing 105.5 grams of Methamphetamine as well as scales and bags. The Methamphetamine seized during this stop has a total street value of $15,750.00 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines. The Stolen Black Ford F150 was returned to the owner.

“We intend to use all personnel and every resource available to combat the poison that comes into our county. This was a significant hit to the local meth trade and capture of a repeat drug trafficker” – Alan C. Jones

Jeffrey Scott Ohmer is charged with 1 Count of Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, 2 Counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, 1 Count of Maintaining a Vehicle for the keeping/selling of a Controlled Substance. His bond is set at $225,000.00 Secured and is first appearance is set for April 6th, 2022 in District Court in Lenoir.

Destiny Nicole Miller is charged with 2 Counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, 1 Count of Maintaining a Vehicle for the keeping/selling of a Controlled Substance. Her bond is set at $200,000.00 Secured and her first appearance is set for April 6th, 2022 in District Court in Lenoir.

Pending Unrelated Court Dates for Ohmer include:

2 Counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine occurring on 10/20/2020 in Caldwell County

1 Count of Possession of Methamphetamine occurring on 10/24/2020 in Caldwell County

1 Count of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm by Felon occurring on 03/31/2021 in Burke County

Pending Unrelated Court Dates for Miller include:

1 Count of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine occurring on 10/20/2020 in Caldwell County.

1 Count of Possession of Methamphetamine occurring on 03/31/2021 in Burke County

