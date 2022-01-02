State Prepares For Season’s First Winter Weather in Mountains, Severe Storms in Other Areas

RALEIGH, NC (January 2, 2022) — Over the next 12-24 hours, portions of North Carolina could see severe storms, heavy rain, significant snowfall, gusty winds, and coastal flooding. Governor Roy Cooper urges North Carolinians to stay aware of the local weather forecast and prepare for the conditions expected in your area.

“It’s important to stay informed of changing weather conditions, and to have a way to receive weather alerts,” said Governor Cooper. “A little preparation before severe or winter weather arrives can help avoid inconveniences and emergencies later.”

Severe storms are possible tonight through Monday morning across eastern North Carolina and snowfall is expected across portions of western North Carolina. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the mountains and far northwestern Piedmont.

Severe Storms Across Eastern North Carolina:

• The threat of scattered severe storms will increase later this evening and continue through Monday morning. These storms will be capable of producing localized damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

• With severe storms possible overnight, it is important to have multiple methods of receiving weather alerts including those that can wake you while sleeping.

Heavy Rain Across The Piedmont And Coastal Plain:

• A Flood Watch has been issued until Monday morning for the much of Central North Carolina, including the Triad and Triangle areas. Widespread rainfall will increase in coverage this evening and overnight. Rainfall could be heavy at times, which may lead to localized areas of flash flooding, especially in low-lying and urban areas across the Charlotte Metro, Triad, and Triangle regions.

Snow Across The Mountains and Northern Piedmont:

• Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the North Carolina mountains and far northwestern Piedmont from 10 p.m. this evening through 12 p.m. Monday. A sharp gradient in temperatures will likely lead to a sharp gradient in snowfall totals.

• Areas within the Winter Storm Warning could see two to six inches of snow, with up to nine inches possible above 5,000 feet in elevation along the Tennessee border. Areas within the Winter Weather Advisory could see up to three inches of snow. Heavy snowfall rates and gusty winds will lead to hazardous road conditions and reduced visibilities at times tonight and during the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds combined with the wet snow could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages.

Gusty Winds Statewide And Potential Coastal Flooding:

• As a cold front passes through the state, winds will become northerly from west to east later today through early Monday. The mountains could see winds gust to near 40 mph, but the strongest winds are expected on Monday and into Monday night along the coast where winds could gust to near 50 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of the coast for Monday and Monday night.

• A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of the Outer Banks and downeast Carteret County for Monday and into Tuesday morning. Strong northerly winds behind the front could lead to minor to locally moderate coastal flooding with water levels 1-2’ above ground level along soundside Outer Banks and downeast Carteret County. Rough surf could lead to minor ocean overwash north of Cape Hatteras.

To be prepared for severe weather and winter weather, follow these tips:

• Stay tuned to your local weather forecast.

• Have a way to receive weather alerts, by downloading a weather app on your phone, or using a NOAA Weather Alert Radio.

• Keep your family emergency kit stocked and ready. Visit ReadyNC.gov for instructions on assembling a kit if you do not have one.

In case of power outages:

• Use battery powered sources of light to avoid fire.

• Do not use generators or grills inside your home or garage. Deadly carbon monoxide fumes can accumulate and cause illness or death.

For winter weather:

• Stock adequate supplies of heating fuel (propane, oil, firewood).

• Bring pets inside during winter weather.

• Try not to travel. If travel is needed, keep a winter emergency supplies kit in your vehicle:

• Ice scraper/ snow brush. Clear your car completely before driving.

• Sand or salt for improved traction if you get stuck.

• Snow shovel.

• Enough clothing and blankets to keep you warm.

• Snacks and water.

• Insulate pipes and allow faucets to drip a little. Running water, even at a trickle, helps keep pipes from freezing.

• Learn how to shut off your home’s main water valves in case a pipe bursts.

A Governor Cooper’s Press Office Release

