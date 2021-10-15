State Highway Patrol To Conduct 2021 “Operation Stop Arm”

RALEIGH, NC (October 15, 2021) — In support of Operation Stop Arm week, the State Highway Patrol will be aggressively enforcing stop arm and other traffic violations in and around school zones and school bus stops. The operation will run daily from 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18 through 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 and runs in conjunction with National School Bus Safety Week. The Patrol expects Operation Stop Arm will decrease violations and reduce school bus incidents involving children.

“The ultimate goal of this week is to help educate, spread awareness and work to prevent needless tragedies involving our children,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “All roadway users can join our commitment to putting an end to stopped school bus violations. By adhering to speed limits and avoiding distractions we can make great strides in reaching this attainable goal.”

Passing a stopped school bus is a Class 1 misdemeanor. If convicted, a person will receive five driving points on their driver’s license and is subject to fines up to $500. Passing a stopped school bus is a Class I felony if the driver strikes an individual and a Class H felony should the violation result in a death. For further information concerning school bus safety and illegal passing please visit the Department of Public Instruction’s school bus safety web site at www.ncbussafety.org.

