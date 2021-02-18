State Giving Children in Need Record Number of Lifesaving Bike Helmets

RALEIGH, NC (February 18, 2021) — A record number of children, 11,850 total, across the state will be receiving lifesaving bicycle helmets through the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Bicycle Helmet Initiative, part of ongoing efforts to reduce bicycle injuries and deaths in North Carolina.

NCDOT uses funds from the sale of “Share the Road” specialty license plates to pay for bike helmets that are distributed at bicycle safety events for underprivileged children by government and non-government agencies. A record 163 organizations applied to participate in the program this year. Helmets will be delivered by April 30.

Helmets save lives. While less than half of all children typically wear a helmet while biking, they can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by nearly 90 percent.

The following organizations are receiving helmets:

AAA Carolinas Foundation for Traffic Safety

Albemarle, N.C.

Ashe/Alleghany Safe Kids

Atrium Health

Balantyne Elementary School

Baton Elementary School

Beaufort, N.C.

BikeWalkNC

Black Mountain Home for Children, Youth & Families

Boone Police Department

Boost The Boro – Bladenboro Beast Festival

Brain Injury Association of NC

Buckland Elementary School

Buncombe County Recreation Services

CB Eller Elementary

Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks

Cape Carteret, N.C.

Cape Hatteras Elementary School

Cartoogechaye Elementary School

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

China Grove Elementary

City of Statesville Police Department

City of Winston-Salem DOT

CLT Bike Camp

Concord Community Center Inc.

Cornelius Police Department

Cullowhee Valley School

Davidson Police Department

Downtown Oxford Economic Development Corporation

Dunn, N.C.

Durham Bicycle Cooperative

Durham Parks and Recreation

Durham Police Department Community Engagement Unit

East Franklin Elementary School

Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church

Edenton, N.C.

Edneyville Elementary School

Elizabeth City Police Department

Emma Elementary School-Buncombe County Schools

Endhaven Elementary

Forest City Police Department

Francine Delany New School for Children

Fuquay-Varina Police Dept.

Gaston County Schools

Girl Scout Troop 3056 High School Troop

Glendale Acres C/FL Academy PTA (Glendale Acres Elementary School Parent Teacher Association)

Goldsboro Parks and Recreation

Greater Glenwood Neighborhood Association

Greater Higher Grounds

Greensboro Department of Transportation

Greensboro Parks and Recreation

Greensboro Police Department

Greenville, N.C. Police Department

Halifax County Safe Kids Coalition

Halifax County Schools

Harrisburg, N.C.

Helping With Helmets

Hemophilia of North Carolina

Henderson Family YMCA

High Point Parks & Recreation Department

Highland Presbyterian Church, Moore Elementary Food Pantry

Holly Springs Police Department

Hudson Police Department, Hudson NC

IntelliChoice Staffing, LLC (IntelliChoice Home Care)

Jackson County Parks & Recreation Department

Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department

Kannapolis Police Department

Kill Devil Hills Police Department

Kiwanis Club of Asheville

Knightdale, N.C.

Lake Forest

Lansing, N.C.

Learn to Ride Charlotte

Lees-McRae College Outdoor Programs

Love A Sea Turtle

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Martin County NC Government

Matthews Charter Academy

Maysville, N.C.

Mebane on the Move

Mecklenburg County Park and Rec

Mecklenburg County Public Health

MedNorth Health Center

Mills River Parks and Recreation Department

Mooresville Police Department

Morven Volunteer Fire Department

Mulberry Elementary School

NC Community Action Association

Nash County Health Department (NCHD) and Twin Counties Partnership for Healthier Communities(TCPHC)

National Cycling Center

Newport Fire Department

Newton Police Department

North Canton Elementary School

North Carolina School for the Deaf

North Carolina State Highway Patrol

North Wilkesboro Rotary Club

Northstone Volunteers

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Oak Ridge Elementary School

Ocracoke School

Onslow Memorial Hospital

Orchard Trace Condominiums

Oxford, N.C.

Perquimans County Schools

Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Polk County Recreation Department

Positive Life Changes

Raleigh Department of Transportation

Randleman Police Department

Roanoke Rapids Police Department

Robeson County Health Department

Rocky Mount, N.C.

SOAR Outreach

Safe Communities Coalition of Pitt County, Inc

Safe Kids Alamance County

Safe Kids Burke County Health Department

Safe Kids Catawba County

Safe Kids Cleveland County

Safe Kids Durham County

Safe Kids Johnston County

Safe Kids Macon County

Safe Kids Northwest Piedmont

Safe Kids Pitt County

Safe Kids Surry County

Safe Kids Union County

Safe Kids Wake County

Scotland County Schools

Shawboro Elementary School

Smart Start of Pender County

South Smithfield Elementary School

Southern Shores Police Department

Sparta Police Department

Stoneybrook Christian Church

Swain County Health Department

Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department Inc.

Sylva Police Department

Trips For Kids Charlotte

Tar-State Transportation Alliance Inc/Bicycling on Purpose

Terry Benjey Bicycling Foundation

The Alice Aycock Poe Center for Health Education

The Motherboard

The Pedal Factory

Town of Murphy Police Department

Town of Warrenton Police Department

Town of Waxhaw Parks and Recreation

Twin Rivers YMCA

UNC Trauma Program

UR Restored Ministries Inc

Vance County Schools

WAMY Community Action, Inc.

WH Robinson Elementary School

Washington County Schools

Wendell Police Department

Wilkesboro Police Department

Wilmington Fire Department

Wilmington Police Department

Wilson Youth United Inc. Dba The SPOT

Winston-Salem Police Department/Downtown Bike Patrol

Winterville Ruritan Club

YMCA of Northwest North Carolina

YMCA of Western North Carolina

Residents dedicated to bicycle safety in North Carolina have supported this initiative since it began in 2007. Since then, thousands of bicycle helmets have been distributed to children.

For more information about the program, visit the NCDOT Bicycle Helmet Initiative webpage.