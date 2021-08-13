State Employees’ Credit Union recently awarded scholarships to two CCC&TI students

HUDSON, NC (August 12, 2021) — Two Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute students were awarded the State Employees’ Credit Union “People Helping People” scholarship to cover cost of tuition, books and college-related expenses. Students Charles Anderson of Zionville and Peyton Boggs of Lenoir were selected to receive the scholarships from the SECU Foundation, each having a value of up to $5,000. Anderson is in his second year of the Culinary Arts program on the Watauga Campus. Boggs will be a freshman on the Caldwell Campus this Fall and is a member of the CCC&TI softball team.

The SECU Foundation established this two-year scholarship program to assist North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS) students in achieving academic success. The members of the State Employees’ Credit Union take an active role in assisting organizations and communities across North Carolina and truly believe in “People Helping People!” Recipients considered are students who best exemplify the membership philosophy of credit unions, “People Helping People,” and have demonstrated leadership, excellence of character, integrity and community involvement.