Starsteps Dancers Entertain Residents At Koinonia

LENOIR, NC (June 24, 2020) — On Monday, June 22nd, Starsteps Dance Center dancers entertained residents at Koinonia in Lenoir. Michelle Crisp, director of Starsteps, drove past Koinonia in April and saw the HOPE sign on the building. She knew then that she wanted to do something for the residents who were encouraged to stay in during this time. Michelle reached out to Chassidy Triplett back in May to see how Starsteps dancers could perform for the residents, perhaps in the parking lot.

Chassidy was SO excited for the idea and had the perfect spot. Dancers could perform in the front parking lot along Main Street, and Chassidy said the residents could see from their rooms, sit in the lobby behind the glass, or be on the front sidewalk.

The day was perfect, and the dancers performed from 6:00pm-7:00pm. They did dances from this past dance season including a Vegas mix featuring an Elvis song, a New York City routine, a James Bond themed dance, and a hip hop to a mix of songs about Hair! They did ballet, jazz, tap and hip-hop dances! Also, Michelle brought tumble mats for the dancers to wow the residents with their acro skills!

It was a great evening that even presented a rainbow from a nearby rain shower. The smiles that were brought by bringing the two groups together was priceless and allowed for some joy and entertainment, even while physically distancing and protecting everyone involved. Starsteps Competition dancers had their season cut short this Spring. However, one of their purposes is to serve the community and provide dancers with various opportunities to share their gifts with our Lenoir Community. Dancing for the residents at Koinonia was the perfect combination of using their dance preparation to bring some hope and joy to the community.

Submitted by: Michelle Crisp, Director Starsteps Dance and Gymnastics Center