Spring Dates Announced for Watauga Carry Out Cuisine Events

BOONE, NC (December 11, 2019) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus Culinary Arts program will offer Carry Out Cuisine events during the Spring 2020 semester to the general public and will also continue to offer the Chef’s Table Dining Experience events. Each of the menus will focus on different cooking methods that students will be studying throughout the semester.

The Carry Out Cuisine and Chef’s Table events offer the public an opportunity to enjoy gourmet fare at a reasonable price, while also helping CCC&TI’s Culinary students apply their classroom knowledge in a real-world setting.

Meals are $20 per person and reservations are recommended. Cash only payments are accepted when meals are picked up on the day of service. Pick-up times are 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Watauga Campus Kitchen, Building W141, Room 102. Bulk packaged meals also are available if reserved in advance.

A limited number of tickets to the Chef’s Table Dining Experience will be available during each Carry Out Cuisine event. Tickets are $25. Diners at the Chef’s Table watch as meals are prepared by students and enjoy table side service in the Culinary Arts Kitchen. Reservations are required ahead of time for seating at the Chef’s Table.

Following are dates and menus for each of the Carry Out Cuisine and Chef’s Table Events:

Tuesday, Feb. 4 (Roasting)

Soft Dinner Roll

Bacon Corn Chowder

Stuffed Chicken Roulade with Herbed Velouté Sauce

Sautéed Potato Pancakes

Roasted Winter Vegetables

Bread Pudding with Whiskey Sauce

Tuesday, March 3 (Sous Vide)

Herbed Focaccia Bread

Lettuce Wedge with Bacon, Tomato and Bleu Cheese

Beef Short Ribs Sous Vide with Bordelaise Sauce

Zucchini and Yellow Squash Sauté Provençale

Steamed Basmati Rice with Mirepoix

Fudge Brownie with Salted Caramel

Tuesday, April 7 (Sauté)

Roasted Garlic Baguette

Classic Caesar Salad

Sautéed Veal Medallion with Fresh Tomatoes and Mixed Mushrooms

Grilled Vegetable Medley

Risotto alla Parmigiana

Fresh Strawberry Shortcake

For more information or to reserve your tickets for any of these Carry Out Cuisine or Chef’s Table events, contact Chef Robert Back at 828-297-3811 ext. 5222 or by email at rback@cccti.edu.