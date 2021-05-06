Spring Benefit Art Sale through May 28th

LENOIR, NC (May 6, 2021) — The Caldwell Arts Council has now reopened to the public! Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. Please follow current mask guidelines and social distancing protocols when you visit. Please note that due to new certificate of occupancy issued by the Lenoir Fire Department, only 47 people are allowed in the facility at a time. This means that future events, especially opening receptions, will be necessarily limited.

Over the last few years, patrons have gifted art to the Caldwell Arts Council for the purpose of holding an art sale fundraiser. Well, its time has come!

We are thrilled that for the first time in a year, artwork is being hung in our galleries just for you. The subjects and styles are quite broad, ranging from framed posters, prints and original art, to unframed oils on canvas. Prices are reasonable, so if you are looking for art, chances are good that you will find it at the Caldwell Arts Council’s Spring 2021 Benefit Art Sale. Feel free to visit the galleries during regular business hours and this Saturday, May 8th from 9am-2pm. You can also view much of the collection on our website at www.caldwellarts.com, and either come in to purchase in person or call 828-754-2486 to pay over the phone. All proceeds from the Spring 2021 Benefit Art Sale will go to support Caldwell Arts Council’s many programs.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Avenue SW, Lenoir.