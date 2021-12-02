Spread The Warmth – Help the Creek Kids reach their goal of 100 coats!

LENOIR, NC (December 1, 2021) — The children (known as the Creek Kids Ministry) of Lower Creek Baptist Church in Caldwell County are asking for gently used coats and winter wear for the Caldwell County DSS Foster Care Agency.

The Creek Kids are asking for a goal of 100 coats to donate at the first of the year.

Coat donations will be collected throughout December.

Above information, flyer and video provided by:

Tabby Johnson

Lower Creek Children’s Director

Lower Creek Baptist Church