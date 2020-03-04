Caldwell Billboard Be Aware Don’t Share Web Banner
Special events at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum

GRANITE FALLS, NC (March 4, 2020) — The Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum is hosting its annual quilt show during the month of March.  Located at 107 Falls Avenue, the museum will be open between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.  The last day to see the quilts is Sunday, March 29th between 2 and 4 p.m.  On that day, the Granite Falls History Committee will host a reception in honor of all the quilt owners.  The public is invited to attend.

On Saturday, March 14th, the Granite Falls Historical Association will sponsor a Hike to the Falls that gives the town its name.  The hike begins at 2:30 p.m. and lasts about an hour, giving participants time to see the quilts before and after the hike.  Persons wishing to participate should call Linda Crowder at (828) 396-1066.  She can also arrange a private tour of the museum for persons not able to attend during regular hours.

