Southern Taste of Kernersville recalls Deli Cole Slaw after NCDA&CS tests show presence of Listeria monocytogenes

RALEIGH, NC (August 7, 2020) — Southern Taste of Kernersville is recalling 16-ounce containers of its Southern Taste Deli Cole Slaw distributed at retail supermarkets in North Carolina. Southern Taste has ceased the manufacture of this product and is fully cooperating with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as the cause of the contamination is investigated.

The company launched the recall after cole slaw sampled during a routine inspection conducted by the Food and Drug Protection Division tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, which may cause life-threatening illness. No illnesses have been reported to date. This product is sold in round plastic containers labeled as “Southern Taste Deli Cole Slaw” with a sell by date of 8/27/20.

“This recall is a direct result of our routine inspection and testing of ready-to-eat products to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “These products are tested at our Food and Drug Protection Lab for common pathogens such as Listeria, Salmonella and E coli.”

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased the above recalled item are urged not eat it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 336-509-8680.