South Caldwell FFA Spring Plant Sale

HUDSON, NC (April 15, 2020) — The South Caldwell High School FFA Spring Plant Sale will take place from Monday, April 20 through Friday, April 24.

This year’s dates and hours are modified, so take note of the schedule below. Only ONE customer will be allowed in the greenhouse at a time. If another customer is in the greenhouse; please wait outside.

Monday, April 20th – 8:00 to 3:30

Tuesday. April 21st – 10:00 to 3:30

Wednesday, April 22nd – 8:00 to 3:30

Thursday, April 23rd – 8:00 to 3:30

Friday, April 24th – 8:00 to 3:30

You can either stop by to pick out what you would like or you can place an order by contacting Ben Kohnle at bkohnle@caldwellschools.com

Cash or a checks will be accepted. Checks can be made out to “SCHS”.

South Caldwell High School

7035 Spartan Dr.

Hudson, NC 28638