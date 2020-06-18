South Caldwell Christian Ministries Job Openings

GRANITE FALLS, NC (June 18, 2020) — South Caldwell Christian Ministries has 2 part-time job openings. If you are interested, please call 828-396-4000 for more information.

The Intake Assistant is responsible for the intake of all donations: sorting, processing and recording items that have been brought into the building. Janitorial duties include sweeping, mopping, emptying trash and cleaning bathrooms. Other duties would include loading and unloading vehicles, setting up for meetings and yard sales and locking up each day.